Why The Highly-Popular Volkswagen Golf Will Soon Be Discontinued

The Volkswagen Golf is nothing short of an icon, with it being one of the most produced and highly successful cars ever made. What is marked as one of the best people movers for all groups and driving preferences, the Volkswagen Golf’s days are now numbered. Thanks to the EV revolution, there are now reports floating on the internet that the current eighth-generation Golf is the last one in the lineage.





Thomas Schafer, Global CEO of Volkswagen, stated publicly that the new-generation electric vehicles – in Volkswagen’s case, the ID range – are now proving to be a better case for compact vehicle segments. He believes that increasing development costs of IC engine vehicles and the announcement of stricter emission norms make IC engine-powered vehicles much less profitable than before. Adding to this, the production of electric cars will become more affordable than those with IC engines in the coming years.

The Current Case And Possible Future Of Volkswagen Golf

In March 2021, Volkswagen confirmed that it is developing new-generation versions of its current IC engine-powered models, including the Golf, T-Roc, Tiguan, and Passat. Given that Volkswagen is all set to go into the all-electric mode in the 2030s, these models under development were regarded as the last IC engine-powered versions of their respective nameplates. However, ever since the countries of the European Union agreed to stop the sale of only zero-emission vehicles from 2035, the Fate of the Volkswagen Golf is in jeopardy.

Volkswagen introduced the current eighth-generation Golf in 2019, which is expected to have a life cycle of seven to eight years. It means that the current-generation Golf might live until 2027-2028. Given that four years of this generation have already passed, Volkswagen might introduce a facelift to keep it relevant until the end of its lifecycle. Even Schafer confirmed that Volkswagen is already working on a facelift for the eighth-generation Golf currently on sale globally.

The end of the current eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf’s Lifecycle will happen a few years before the European Union’s deadline of allowing only zero-emission vehicles comes into effect. So, developing an all-new model for a car for just five-six years is not a feasible option for Volkswagen, considering that Europe is still the largest market for the Golf.

The Future Planned By Volkswagen Beyond The Golf’s Era

Despite the rise of electric vehicles, the current iteration of the Volkswagen Golf still ranks as one of the highest-selling cars in the world. However, with stricter emission norms and all the governments working to give electric mobility a push, the future of IC engine-powered Golf looks blurry. To meet the upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations, the production costs of IC engines will go up, with measures like upgrading to more sophisticated exhaust systems. Eventually, it will increase the prices of IC engine-powered cars like the Golf by $3,000-5,000.

Most of the buyers of the Volkswagen Golf will feel the heat of this price rise, and even Volkswagen’s boss believes that the significant increase in prices of entry-level offerings like the Golf is a sign of thinking about new possibilities. The switch to electric mobility comes across as the most obvious solution for the time being, and even Volkswagen understands this, which is why it is developing four all-new affordable compact electric models. The upcoming Volkswagen ID.2 is one of these four cars, which is expected to have a starting price of nearly $25,000 – the same as the pricing of the current mid-spec variants of Golf. With a touted range of 218-250 miles, the Volkswagen ID.2 should serve perfectly as a daily commuter for most compact car users.

Volkswagen will bring in all these new compact electric cars by 2025. By then, the production of electric vehicles will become much more affordable than now due to the possibility of cheaper batteries. Volkswagen might pull the plug on the current generation of Golf by this time, thus ensuring a smooth and well-planned transition to the future.

The Glorious Era For Volkswagen Golf Spanning Nearly Five Decades

Compact electric cars like the ID.3 and the upcoming ID.2 will replace the Golf’s position in Volkswagen’s future line-up. This evident switch to electric mobility will finally drop the curtains on the Glorious history of the Volkswagen Golf, which spans around 50 years. However, Volkswagen is not new to executing the bold move of discontinuing an iconic nameplate – it did the same with the Beetle in 2019.

Car lovers will have fond memories of the Volkswagen Golf in their hearts, for it brought more and more people to mobility on wheels with its compact size and affordability. The Golf arrived as a potential successor to the Beetle in 1974 and marked a revolutionary switch with its water-cooled, front-mounted engine. In the last five decades since its birth, more than 35 million units of the Volkswagen Golf have been produced, with a Golf sold by Volkswagen every 40 seconds.