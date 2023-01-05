Why the Callaway Paradym range represents a ground-breaking shift in golf club design

You’ll hear Callaway talk a lot about a ‘paradigm shift’ in the coming months, for the brand, in bringing its all-new Paradym family to market, has moved away from the accepted way of doing things. TaylorMade came out with a similar message last year with its Stealth drivers and their carbon fiber faces – while this wasn’t a completely new concept, it resonated with Golfers as something different that raised performance levels. With the Paradym drivers, we’re seeing a center section completely devoid of any metal whatsoever, which is not something the best Callaway drivers have ever had. The brand says this construction produces significant weight savings, which should then lead to performance gains over previous models like the Epic Speed ​​driver and Rogue ST Max driver.

WHAT’S THE TECHNOLOGY?

The big story concerns the driver’s 360-degree carbon chassis, and two types of materials that are proprietary to Callaway bonded together. On the top, you have a triaxial carbon that creates a thin, lightweight, smooth and strong structure; on the bottom, a forged carbon, which consists of bundles of chopped fibres. With no metal being used on the center section of the clubhead, Callaway has been able to move weight saved into other more desirable areas for higher MOI and increased ball speed.

Callaway Paradym driver pieces

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, a new Jailbreak system has been made 33 percent lighter and, as a result, even more stable for faster ball speeds. Callaway’s use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also evolved. A new formula optimizes each face for maximum ball speeds, lower spin and, now, downrange dispersion, which is a significant advancement.

