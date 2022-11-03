Why the Big Read matters

As we enter the first week of our Lakeshore’s Big Read 2022 program, I invite you to join me in reading our 2022 chosen books and Exploring Greek Mythology, the Hero’s Journey, and what it means to be a Hero in different times, places and cultures . Our 2022 chosen books: “Circe” by Madeline Miller, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña and any of our middle read books, including Jason Reynolds’ “Miles Morales,” offer Readers new Insights and different interpretations of traditional or classic stories, collectively Exploring told and untold heroes.

Last year, as a sophomore, I transferred to Hope College from my local community college in northern Illinois. When I first heard about the Big Read, it was all but foreign to me. My community back home doesn’t have a program like the Big Read and I was immediately drawn to the ways that this monthlong, community-wide reading program encourages community members to read literature that represents alternative perspectives and reflects diverse cultural or life experiences.

I was first introduced to the Big Read last fall when I took Dr. Van Duinen’s Foundations of Education course. In this course, we talked about concepts such as “Social and Emotional Learning” and “Culturally Relevant Teaching.” These teaching concepts help shape the curriculum to be both “mirrors,” reflecting our individual culture and identity, and “windows,” revealing insights into cultures different from our own. This allows for engagement within an environment familiar to ourselves and the interest in learning how other people approach and live within their environments. We explored the ways that last year’s chosen books, “An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo and “Fry Bread” by Kevin Noble Maillard, could be used within the Classroom to better reflect and respond to students’ diversities of cultures and our changing global world .

