Why the Bears are focusing on the positives after another loss to an NFL power

CHICAGO — Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was one of two players on the field Saturday who has seen this team at its worst and at its best in the post-Lovie Smith era.

He was a Rookie on the 2016 team that went 3-13. He was a key special teamer on the 12-4 team in 2018.

With Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills, the 2022 Bears joined the 2016 team as the only other 3-12 squad in franchise history.

It seems different, though, and it has throughout the eight-game losing streak. The Bears have been consistently outmatched and are struggling to finish games, but it doesn’t resemble other recent last-place seasons.

“We have a younger team. I think we have a lot more guys who are, who just have a different mindset,” Houston-Carson said. “Obviously we want to win. That’s the main goal we’re going for. It sucks when you feel like you’re doing everything the right way and it’s not paying off. But we’ve got a lot of guys playing for roster spots, guys trying to put good tape on film. Hard to remember 2016, but I don’t feel like it was like that back then. I feel like more guys were giving in a little bit more.”

The No. 1 reason for optimism in the city is the quarterback.

“He’s electric,” Houston-Carson said. “As long as he’s here, I feel like the Bears are going to have opportunities and have a chance.”

Justin Fields’ run game wasn’t effective on Saturday. He was held to a season-low 11 rushing yards on seven carries. He had rushed for at least 60 yards in eight consecutive games. He completed only 15 of 23 passes for 119 yards — 44 of which came on a pass to Velus Jones Jr.

But he did engineer a touchdown drive to start the game, including a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle and the score, a third-down completion to Dante Pettis.

Fields, who hurt his foot and aggravated his left shoulder injury, said the Bills had their defensive ends play him more and force the ball out of his hands. That defensive front also bottled up running back Khalil Herbert and held the Bears to 2-for-12 on third down.

For the second week in a row, the Bears failed to capitalize on defensive takeaways. They had won 10 in a row dating to October 2018 when taking the ball away three times. Kyler Gordon and Nicholas Morrow had interceptions, and Elijah Hicks recovered Matt Adams’ forced fumble, but the Bears scored only three points off those takeaways.

“When the defense does a good job with takeaways, you always want to convert,” Fields said. “Just tough on our part, seeing them play such a good game and take the ball away as many times as they did and us not capitalize off them.”

That’s part of the Gulf separating the teams on Saturday. The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations for the third season in a row. They started slow but came out of halftime looking like a formidable team. The defense held when the offense gave it away. Then the offense put the game away on the ground.

James Cook was 1 yard away from giving the Bills a pair of 100-yard rushers on Saturday. They had 11 carries for 99 yards. Devin Singletary had 12 Rushes for 106 yards. Cook had a 27-yard touchdown. Singletary had a 33-yard score.

The Bills ran for 254 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. It’s the most rushing yards the Bears have allowed at home since 2007.



Bills running back Devin Singletary led Buffalo’s ground game, which gained 254 yards on Saturday. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

So many facets of the Christmas Eve game, played in 9-degree weather with a wind chill as low as 12 below zero, demonstrated the differences between the Bears and Bills.

Even with a fully healthy roster, the Bears would be underdogs, but it’s worth noting who Fields was playing with on offense, and who was tasked with slowing down Josh Allen and company on defense.

Starting guards Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair were inactive with injuries. That meant Michael Schofield and Larry Borom, playing his first NFL snaps at guard, played the interior. Eventually, it was Dieter Eiselen, who has predominantly worked at center, getting snaps at left guard.

With Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown all injured, Fields’ receivers were Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., Pettis and N’Keal Harry. Those four entered Saturday with a combined 31 catches on the season.

On defense, the Bears started three rookies at cornerback — Gordon, Jaylon Jones and Joshua Blackwell. Jones and Blackwell went undrafted. Hicks, a seventh-round rookie, got snaps at safety.

Only four Bears started on defense Saturday who started in Week 1. It was the eighth starting Offensive line combination this season in 15 games.

Still, they had the three takeaways. They held the Bills to six points in the first half. But eventually, the Bears were overwhelmed.

Before a final, meaningless drive quarterbacked by Nathan Peterman, the Bears had two first downs in the second half. They had gained 88 yards of offense, half of which came on the throw to Jones.

In his return to the lineup after missing four games on injured reserve, Herbert had 7 yards on six carries.

Despite all that, the Bears had the ball with 9:13 left down by eight. The defense had just forced a three-and-out.

The ensuing possession was a mess.

On second-and-6, Herbert was stopped for a loss of 2. Then the Bears were flagged for too many men in the huddle. Fields scrambled for 1 yard on third-and-long, leading to a punt.

The Bills needed eight plays to put the game away when Allen ran it in on third-and-3 from the Bears’ 4-yard line.



Bears running back Khalil Herbert returned Saturday but couldn’t get going against the Bills defense. (Mike Dinovo/USA Today)

It’s the holiday season and the end of the year, a time for hope and looking ahead, especially when a team is 3-12.

The Bears didn’t provide a ton of that on Saturday. Fields didn’t have one of his customary highlight-reel runs that jolted the offense and the fan base. The defense had the three takeaways, sure, but aside from Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, it’s tough to definitively point to any defender who’s a guaranteed starter in 2023.

But there the Bears were, for the second week in a row, in the game in the fourth quarter against one of the league’s best.

“Knowing that we’re that close,” Houston-Carson said, “I feel like next year, it could really blow.”

General manager Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do. The Bears are a long way off from the Bills. Fields is taking the optimistic route.

“You just have to look at the positives,” he said. “Like the defense, we had a lot of Rookies playing out there, yet they’re still taking the ball away. The offense had a lot of backups in but still had explosive plays. Just looking at the positives. … Guys, they don’t look at the record. They just come in each and every day to work. That’s what I love about them.”

