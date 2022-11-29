Why The 2017 Volkswagen Golf R Is The Ultimate Sleeper Hot Hatch

There’s no such thing as the perfect car. And if there were, it would have to do 0-62 under 5 seconds, have a top speed of more than 150 mph, manage a decent mpg, haul a lot of cargo and look amazing while doing so. But that’s exactly what the 2017 Volkswagen Golf R does.





The Golf R is not perfect, but it comes close. Dubbed the archetypal hatchback, VW was able to create a Masterpiece with the Golf R. Offered as the Sensible car chosen to fulfill your needs, like moving from place to place and traveling long distances when need be, this hatchback based on the Golf is a kick to drive.

True hyper Hatch fans will be able to distinguish the R features. There are subtle differences in the Grille and Aero treatment if you look closely. But appearances aren’t everything. The feel distinguishes the R from its Golf counterparts. The GTI has 210 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the R has an additional 80+ horses and 20+ lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, the R has more grip than you’ll be able to use on public roads, thanks to AWD and dynamic dampers for the suspension. Switch to Comfort mode, and you’ll have a vehicle that can absorb city potholes and highway seams.

Let’s take a closer look at the 2017 Volkswagen Golf R.

The Golf R Has The Looks Of A Subtle Sleeper

The R will resemble any other VW Golf if you know a little about automobiles. Aside from a slightly angrier front bumper, some reworked LEDs, and a few subtle R badges, there’s not much here to draw attention. And that’s precisely the point. If you’re going for a much more aggressive look, move along to the Ford Focus RS and Honda Civic Type R.

The Golf R isn’t about standing out; it’s about blending in with the crowd – until you put your foot down and leave them in your rearview mirror. The slight trunk spoiler and the larger alloys don’t exactly reveal the game, but those four tailpipes do. They aren’t particularly large, and you’ll need to add the optional Titanium if you want them to stand out. Beyond that, the pops and bangs you hear as you move along at high speed should be enough to make those around you know your R secret.

The Volkswagen Golf R Is A Tuned Beast Under The Hood

The Golf R does more than sound great. It moves quickly, thanks to the 2.0-liter Turbocharged inline-four-cylinder’s 292 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It may take a little longer to get into the power, but that difference is only noticeable on the track. In Everyday driving, the R feels just as responsive to acceleration.

The Golf R is available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed DSG automatic transmission. VW’s quoted 40.4 mpg economy is good considering the performance on offer, and the DSG gearbox means driving around town and in traffic is no hassle. The six-speed stick is one of the best available, although the throws are a little long. It’s easy to use daily or when driving hard, and the clutch has good take-up and feel without wearing out your clutch.

The Golf R Handles Well

In terms of overall drivability, the Golf R does an excellent job of bridging the gap between adrenaline-inducing moments and providing a sense of control. It easily keeps up with the Mercedes-AMG A45, which is a worthy hot hatch contender. The Golf R’s drive is reportedly comfortable enough for commuting while sacrificing nothing in terms of handling. Like most modern cars, it has several drive modes to choose from – normal, comfort, race, and custom.

The R’s steering is well-weighted, easy to adjust, and precise. The handling, like the ride, strikes a nice balance and its Braking Capability is one of its impressive features. The hot hatch has a high-performance braking system that combines drilled brake discs with special pads.

When it comes to less enthusiastic driving, the array of driver-assist features simplifies commuting. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and comfort driving mode are among them.

The Golf R Interior Has A Touch Of Class

The large digital displays and leather upholstery make this cabin feel more executive than a regular hot hatch. The Infotainment system is an eight-inch touchscreen display that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from a few R logos on the seats and center console, there is little to distinguish the R from other Golfs.

That means instant familiarity, and, like the restrained exterior, nothing inside hints at the potent power under the hood.

The heated leather-covered sport seats are power adjustable in front, split 60/40 with a fold-down armrest and cargo area pass-through in back. The front seat backs have generous lateral support and firm bottom cushions to keep occupants in place. A thick-rimmed, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom sport steering wheel and pedals with alloy dress-up trim welcome the driver as they enter.

The Golf R is easily the least expensive “made in Germany” performance car available from any manufacturer. The all-wheel-drive R is the Ultimate Golf, faster, more secure in all weather, and the most evolved hot hatch in the Volkswagen lineup.

