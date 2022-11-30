Why Tennessee football is ranked behind Alabama in CFP rankings

Tennessee football’s blowout loss at South Carolina is an Anchor to UT’s ranking in the College Football Playoff, committee chair Boo Corrigan said Tuesday.

Corrigan said the 25-point loss “really weighed” with the committee as it debated the bodies of work between Tennessee and Alabama, which ranked a spot ahead of the Vols despite a head-to-head loss.

“The outlier would be the Tennessee loss to South Carolina as opposed to two close losses by Alabama,” Corrigan said. “That was a determining factor there.”

Tennessee ranked No. 7 in the penultimate rankings, moving up three spots after its win at Vanderbilt. Alabama is No. 6 after the Slots were “very much debated among the committee,” Corrigan said. Both teams finished the regular season 10-2, while the Vols hold an edge on Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide 52-49 on Oct. 15 is a 40-yard Chase McGrath field goal as time expired.

