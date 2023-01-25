Why Tennessee football earns a ‘B’ grade for transfer Portal Haul

The transfer portal is closed to new entries until April 15, meaning Tennessee’s spring football roster is mostly set.

So, how did the Vols do in accumulating transfers?

Tennessee lost 11 outbound transfers and added eight. Importantly, though, the Vols didn’t lose many potential starters, while they may have gained a few. Tennessee’s transfer class is ranked No. 30 nationally by 247Sports.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s Adam Sparks assess the Vols’ transfer haul, and Sparks explains why he awards Tennessee a ‘B’ letter grade for its Portal plundering.

Numbers aside, Vols appeared to gain more than they lost through the portal.

ADAMS:Readers come to the defense of Nick Saban and Jeremy Pruitt

JOSH HEUPEL CONTRACT:14 bonuses Tennessee football’s Coach can earn in new deal, including national title

$9 MILLION MAN:Where Josh Heupel’s Tennessee football salary ranks among SEC coaches

Outbound linebacker Juwan Mitchell was a potential starter, and a few others were notable developmental players, but Tennessee likely added at least four starters. UT’s top prizes include linebacker Keenan Pili (BYU), wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (Oregon), offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. (Miami), kicker Charles Campbell (Indiana) and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (BYU).

But the grade isn’t an ‘A’ because UT didn’t do more to improve its pass defense. The Vols didn’t get a premier edge rusher. And cornerback Jeudy-Lally was a solid pickup, but not game-changing.

Where to listen to The Volunteer State

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

Google