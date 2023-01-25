Why Tennessee football earns a ‘B’ grade for transfer Portal Haul

The transfer portal is closed to new entries until April 15, meaning Tennessee’s spring football roster is mostly set.

So, how did the Vols do in accumulating transfers?

Tennessee lost 11 outbound transfers and added eight. Importantly, though, the Vols didn’t lose many potential starters, while they may have gained a few. Tennessee’s transfer class is ranked No. 30 nationally by 247Sports.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s Adam Sparks assess the Vols’ transfer haul, and Sparks explains why he awards Tennessee a ‘B’ letter grade for its Portal plundering.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button