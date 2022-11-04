Why Steve Kerr believes NBA coaches are doing jobs of college coaches

Steve Kerr is noticing that coaches nowadays have to do more compared to previous years.

Speaking with reporters before the Warriors’ Matchup with the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Thursday, Kerr explained how NBA coaches have their work cut out for them.

“In the league now, we are doing the work that, 20 years ago, all the college coaches were doing,” Kerr said. “Back then, the Scouts could watch a guy for three years — I was talking about Tim Duncan and David Robinson.”

As a former teammate of both Duncan and Robinson, Kerr had a front-row seat at how the duo conducted themselves in practice and how advanced their development was by the time they got to the NBA.

Kerr noted that Duncan and Robinson’s years in college allowed the two to be more consistent in their approach, be more mature, learn how their body works and most importantly, be confident in their abilities.

That is why the duo became so successful, with Duncan being considered arguably the greatest power forward of all time and Robinson being hailed as one of the best centers in recent history.

That said, because there are more avenues for young players to get into the NBA, Kerr says those routes may not always yield the best results as players may arrive at the league less skilled and lacking the confidence needed to thrive in the NBA.

Kerr likened this experience to someone being thrown into the deep end of a pool and it is “sink or swim” for a lot of young players entering the league, enticed by large amounts of money.

“So it’s a really difficult situation,” Kerr continued. “But I would just say that for the league, now and for these players who are coming in, it’s not at all, not even close, to an ideal setup for success.”

Along with going to college or playing overseas, young players can also elect to go through the G League Ignite — a G League team — as a way to skip the college process.

Most notably, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga were selected No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, in the 2021 NBA Draft after playing with the Ignite.

RELATED: Kerr says Dubs look like they’re playing pick-up basketball

With so many ways to be eligible for the NBA Draft, it makes sense why young players are exploring their options to make it to the NBA.

However, as Kerr said, some roads, although tedious, might yield better results in the long run.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast