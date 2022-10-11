Why Stephanie Soares could be key for Iowa State Women’s basketball

AMES – Iowa State Women’s basketball Coach Bill Fennelly had just finished addressing reporters at the team’s annual media day Monday when his players emerged from the locker room at the Sukup Basketball Complex for their round of questions.

Stephanie Soares, one of the program’s off-season additions, had barely stepped onto the court when, to her surprise, a group of media members quickly surrounded her.

“It’s very different,” Soares said.

Soares will have to get used to all the attention. The 6-foot-6 transfer post player is expected to play a big role for the Cyclones during the upcoming season. She could be the key to the team’s success as the Cyclones look to build off a historic season that saw the Cyclones win a school-record 28 games and reach the Sweet 16.

“She’s been a great addition to our team,” Fennelly said.

Talented Cyclones had one area that needed attention

Iowa State’s roster was already loaded with talent and experience before Soares decided to join the team. The Cyclones are bringing back Ashley Joens, the program’s all-time leading scorer; Lexi Donarski, last season’s Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year; and point guard Emily Ryan, who broke the school’s single-season assists record. Morgan Kane, a key contributor in the post, also returns.

But there was one area the Cyclones desperately needed to improve on. Their interior was missing size and strength, a deficiency frequently exposed by physical teams who tried to overpower the Cyclones last season. So Fennelly hit the transfer portal to find some help.

They discovered Soares, a two-time NAIA Player of the Year and a three-time first-team All-American at The Master’s. Soares has both the strength and size the Cyclones were looking for. But she also has the ability to stretch the floor and shoot the 3-pointer.

“We haven’t had someone like that in a long (time),” Fennelly said. “Maybe ever.”

Dazzling stats at NAIA program

Soares signed with Iowa State as a graduate transfer in April. She came to Iowa State after an impressive career at The Master’s where she left as the school’s career leader in field goals made (772), scoring average (19.0 points per game), rebounds (1,308), rebounding average (13.0) and blocked shots (450). Fennelly is hoping she can have similar success at Iowa State.

“Steph fits in with this program,” Donarski said. “She can really run and she can shoot the 3, which fits into how we like to play. She has been great to have around and great to play with so far.”

Soares’ arrival allows Fennelly to utilize another dimension outside of the fast-paced, 3-point shooting style the Cyclones normally employ. Fennelly joked that he had to dig deep into his playbook to find some lob plays for Soares.

“I spent a lot more time watching the men’s team over the summer trying to steal a couple (plays),” Fennelly said.

How will Soares fare against NCAA Division I teams?

The key for Soares: Can she adjust to a new level of basketball quickly enough to help the Cyclones, who are picked to finish first in the Big 12, live up to the high hopes placed upon them? She’ll have plenty of help. Fennelly said he expects Kane, who averaged 7.4 points per game as the team’s primary starter in the post, to play a big role again this season.

But the team will lean on Soares. She is trying to bulk up while working with Cassandra Baier-Pyszczynski, Iowa State’s director of strength and conditioning.

“She’s helped me a lot,” Soares said. “For my lean body, it’s harder to get muscle, but we’ve been working really hard. It’s for sure helped me improve basketball-wise with power and to get up and down the court as well.”

Soares said part of the draw of playing for the Cyclones was having the chance to play with all the talent they return. She’s well aware of the big expectations for her and her new team.

“It’s a very special team, for sure,” Soares said.

Tommy Birch, the Register’s sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He’s the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at [email protected] or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.