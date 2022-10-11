Why Stephanie Soares could be key for Iowa State Women’s basketball

AMES – Iowa State Women’s basketball Coach Bill Fennelly had just finished addressing reporters at the team’s annual media day Monday when his players emerged from the locker room at the Sukup Basketball Complex for their round of questions.

Stephanie Soares, one of the program’s off-season additions, had barely stepped onto the court when, to her surprise, a group of media members quickly surrounded her.

“It’s very different,” Soares said.

Stephanie Soares is expected to play a big role for the Iowa State Women's basketball team this season.

Soares will have to get used to all the attention. The 6-foot-6 transfer post player is expected to play a big role for the Cyclones during the upcoming season. She could be the key to the team’s success as the Cyclones look to build off a historic season that saw the Cyclones win a school-record 28 games and reach the Sweet 16.

“She’s been a great addition to our team,” Fennelly said.

Talented Cyclones had one area that needed attention

Iowa State’s roster was already loaded with talent and experience before Soares decided to join the team. The Cyclones are bringing back Ashley Joens, the program’s all-time leading scorer; Lexi Donarski, last season’s Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year; and point guard Emily Ryan, who broke the school’s single-season assists record. Morgan Kane, a key contributor in the post, also returns.

