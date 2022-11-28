Why STEMS4Girls promotes Arts in STEM

With each passing day, it becomes more and more clear that our community, as well as our Nation and planet are facing unprecedented challenges. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) studies are widely acknowledged to be crucial in preparing the next generation to help address these crises. There has been dramatic growth of STEM literacy efforts in schools and youth services, which is exactly what we need here in Tallahassee and across our country.

As these efforts continue, we must also raise awareness of the role of the arts in STEM. There is an inspiring movement in support of expanding STEM by adding a new category: Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). Broadening this Discipline group can Empower students to think outside of the box and strengthen their Cognitive processing in ways that benefit both, them as individuals and future participants of our workforce.

