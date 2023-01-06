Why Sampdoria teammates Gianluca Vialli, Roberto Mancini are called The Goal Twins or Gemelli del Gol

Gianluca Vialli, former Italy striker and manager, died at the age of 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He played for clubs like Chelsea, Juventus and Sampdoria.

The Italian football Federation announced his death on Friday. While the cause has not been officially announced yet, Vialli was suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was first diagnosed in 2017. After getting an all-clear in 2020, the cancer came back in 2021.

Several fans, players and football clubs paid tribute to Gianluca Vialli.

“You’ll be missed by so many. A Legend to us and to all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙” Chelsea said on Twitter.

“A kind guy, a Fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world. Thoughts go out to his family,” journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

“A wonderful player, manager and person against whom it was a privilege to compete,” Manchester United said.

“Newcastle United are saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

At Sampdoria, Vialli and forward Roberto Mancini were called the goal twins, which is translated to Gemelli del Gol in Italian. The duo combined for several prolific goals and helped their side win its first and only Italian title.

The two first met in the Italian U-21 team. Mancini had already made his Serie A debut at 16. He had scored nine goals in his debut season and was acquired by Sampdoria for £2.2m.

He was joined by Vialli at the club. The two took Sampdoria to heights before Juventus spent a world-record fee to take away Vialli.

Mancini remained with Sampdoria and stayed until the end of the 1996/97 season. They scored 168 goals for the club and Vialli had a tally of 141.