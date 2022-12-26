Why RB Asa Martin returned for the final season

For Asa Martin, it was the hardest decision he had to make. Should the Memphis football running back take advantage of his extra year of eligibility? Or leave to enter the transfer Portal or test the NFL waters?

Martin chose to return to the Tigers. It was a choice Seniors have faced since 2020 when the NCAA granted every college athlete an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After talking to family as well as senior teammates, however, Martin said the lure of unfinished business was stronger than pursuing other options after the Tigers played in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 27 (2:15 p.m., ESPN).

“Just coming here, Memphis was RBU (running back university),” Martin said. “The last three years, it hadn’t been that standard so I take a lot of pride in what those guys have done before us. There’s way more left for me to come back and show and get that running game back to where it was .”

It’s a bonus not just for the Tigers but also Martin coming off a breakout season he expected when he arrived in 2019. Not only is he second on the team in rushing yards (392), total touchdowns (eight), his versatility as a pass -catcher helped him be third in all-purpose yards (722).

HENIGAN RETURNS:Why Memphis football QB Seth Henigan decided to return for the 2023 football season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button