Why RB Asa Martin returned for the final season

For Asa Martin, it was the hardest decision he had to make. Should the Memphis football running back take advantage of his extra year of eligibility? Or leave to enter the transfer Portal or test the NFL waters?

Martin chose to return to the Tigers. It was a choice Seniors have faced since 2020 when the NCAA granted every college athlete an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After talking to family as well as senior teammates, however, Martin said the lure of unfinished business was stronger than pursuing other options after the Tigers played in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 27 (2:15 p.m., ESPN).

“Just coming here, Memphis was RBU (running back university),” Martin said. “The last three years, it hadn’t been that standard so I take a lot of pride in what those guys have done before us. There’s way more left for me to come back and show and get that running game back to where it was .”

It’s a bonus not just for the Tigers but also Martin coming off a breakout season he expected when he arrived in 2019. Not only is he second on the team in rushing yards (392), total touchdowns (eight), his versatility as a pass -catcher helped him be third in all-purpose yards (722).

The success feels even better after he didn’t contribute much until the final month of the past two seasons. It’s helped him find the most Joy from football since high school when the former four-star recruit was named Alabama’s Gatorade State Player of the Year.

No matter if it’s a short run or his 41-yard touchdown catch from receiver Gabriel Rogers, he found value being used in late game situations or just sharing regular carries with Brandon Thomas, Jeyvon Ducker and Sutton Smith.

“That comes from all the days where I was the third back and wasn’t getting in or just facing the twos and threes (stringers) in practice,” Martin said. “It’s like all the emotional stuff still built up and it’s definitely something I still want to disperse. I don’t think I’ve shown everything.”

There’s more to show and he knows it might not be seen somewhere else. Martin has transferred twice in his career so he both understands why players leave and how it might not go as expected.

After one season at Auburn in 2018, he transferred to Miami (Florida). When Miami Coach Mark Richt Resigned and Martin was hurt that spring, he left and came to Memphis where he sat out the 2019 season.

“It always might look greener or a better situation but at the end of the day, it’s about getting a scholarship, trying to graduate and get your education.” Martin said. “It could be a situation where you hit the Portal and maybe it’s not a guaranteed Scholarship out there. I’ve been in that situation.”

He struggled to find a role in his first two seasons where he only had 344 total rushing yards. But it taught him perseverance to wait his turn and in return, he found his moments.

There was a Homecoming in the Tigers’ 2020 Montgomery Bowl win and a career-high 138 all-purpose yards against SMU this season. Now there’s more to anticipate in Tuesday’s Bowl game and beyond.

Martin is one of the few key returners who saw how great the 2019 season was up close. They respected how Kenneth Gainwell broke out as a freshman tailback as well as Antonio Gibson’s emergence in the run game.

Much as he wants to build on this season, Martin wants to leave restoring the Tigers’ running back Reputation to where it was when he arrived. That goal helped make a tough decision easier and brought him peace for what could come next year.

“When you think of Memphis, most people think running backs. So just getting that back up to par was one of my main reasons for coming back,” Martin said. “This offseason, I’m going to try to make it the best offseason of my life and really go out there to show everything I can do.”