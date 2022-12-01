Why Poaching Venues Is Coup For LIV

Confirmation this week that LIV Golf will hold events at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon, the iconic Valderrama in Spain and Sentosa in Singapore came as no surprise, but the reality will be a bitter pill to swallow for the golf establishment and the poaching (and signing) of well-regarded and recognized Venues will likely give a significant boost to LIV’s popularity.

Valderrama is one of the most famous golf courses in Europe. Host to the 1997 Ryder Cup, it was a long-time stage for the old European Tour season Ender – The Volvo Masters. The course has, since that event was first held at the legendary Andalusian layout in 1988, been a defining feature-venue on the European Tour.

Losing it from the circuit will be a Blow to the DP World Tour, but it’s highly understandable why it’s happened. Valderrama wants to be seen as a world-leading, tournament course. The recent installments of the Andalusia Masters have not delivered fields that would satisfy that objective. LIV Golf will produce a field of star players, whether their Popularity and World Ranking has waned or not. Basically, it’s a setback for the DP World Tour and a boost for LIV.

The 15th hole at El Camaleon Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Likewise, the loss of El Camaleon for the PGA Tour. It has been a popular stop, used 16 times over the years and host to the World Wide Technology Championship up until this November. Not only does El Camaleon’s deal with LIV mean the PGA Tour loses a great course on the circuit (one designed by Greg Norman by the way,) but it also means World Wide Technology needs either a new venue for their PGA Tour deal (set to run until 2027,) or they will have to be accommodated as title Sponsor in another PGA Tour event… Either way, it will be an irritation for the PGA Tour and a body Blow Landed by LIV in the ongoing spar with the American pro circuit.

