Why Phil Mickelson, Despite Signing a $200M Deal With LIV Golf, is Yet to Move Into His New Luxurious House in Jupiter Island

Phil Mickelson has been announced as the highest-paid golfer in the world by Forbes recently. After signing a $200 million deal with LIV Golf, there has been a huge increase in the golfer’s net worth. However, Mickelson is yet to shift to his all-new Mansion on Jupiter Island.

Phil Mickelson to move into his new house on Jupiter Island

The professional golfer has always been a charmer for his fans. With the expensive taste that he has, the player knows where to spend his money. Mickelson has been playing golf for almost four decades now and has earned millions of dollars from the sport. However, he recently spent a huge amount of his hard-earned money to purchase a piece of land on Jupiter Island.

Golf – 150th Open Championship – St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 10, 2022 Phil Mickelson of the US during a practice round REUTERS/Paul Childs

The golfer closed the deal in 2020 to build his house at the place but hasn’t been able to move there yet. The construction began back in 2020, however, there have been several delays in the process. Phil Mickelson’s old-time rival, Tiger Woods, also resides in Jupiter Island, which happens to be an exclusive community located in Florida. People also refer to the place as the capital of PGA.

There is no news related to when the golf legend would finally be shifting to the new place. However, according to sources, Mickelson would probably move to the new house once his youngest son graduates high school.

Where does Mickelson currently live?

Mickelson doesn’t talk much about his private life in front of the camera. However, fans are well-aware of his current residence in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Although Lefty is building an all-new Mansion for himself and his family, his current residence is no less in matters of luxury.

Mickelson’s Rancho Santa Fe house is a huge property built on over 4.5 acres of land. Keeping his love for golf in mind, Mickelson has included a putting green in the house. The place also contains two guest houses, while the main house is spread over an area of ​​9,100 square feet.

Some of the features of his multi-million dollar mansion include a well-designed home gym, a huge pool, a coffee/juice bar, a garage that easily fits four cars, an outdoor kitchen, as well as a three-hole putting green . The five-bedroom house is spacious enough to accommodate Mickelson and his family. But since he has tons of money to spend, and the will to live a royal life, the golfer will soon be shifting to an allegedly bigger and more opulent Mansion in Florida.

