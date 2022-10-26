Why ousting Commanders owner Dan Snyder from the NFL is Complicated

In what may come as disappointing news to many readers, I’m not optimistic that Daniel Snyder’s continuing ownership of the Commanders is in danger. However, do not despair, Washington fans and Snyder Enemies (there are many): There is a potential way out.

Let’s examine.

Jewel franchise no more

I grew up, as Snyder did, a die-hard fan of the Washington franchise. I was a contemporary and a relative neighbor (a few miles away) of Snyder, although I did not know him. We crossed paths at NFL owners meetings a few times, but I didn’t have the status to gain his attention.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button