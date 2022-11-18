Why Osimhen Is A Natural Goal Scorer –Capello

Former Real Madrid Coach Fabio Capello has heaped praises on Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen for his determination and hunger for goals.

Capello made this known in an interview with TMW, where he warned Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis to have a strong grip of the Nigerian international.

The former England manager admits he heard some transfer rumors around the striker when in Dubai for the Globe Soccer Awards.

He told TMW: “(Didier) Drogba was also awarded… The case in point is that, even if he had more technique and quality.

“But Osimhen is young, he can improve. (Rafael) Leao has more class, but Osimhen is a centre-forward, one who scores, has the qualities to be a crack.

“I heard rumors here in Dubai, De Laurentiis needs to straighten the antennas. Here I know several… Real Madrid? I don’t do names, not even under torture.”

Early career

Osimhen is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team.

Born in Nigeria, Osimhen began his senior career in Germany at VfL Wolfsburg in 2017. Following a season and a half at the club, he moved to Belgian side Charleroi on loan in 2018–19, before moving to France at Lille. In 2020, Osimhen transferred to Serie A club Napoli for a club-record fee of €70 million. They won the Serie A Best Young Player award in the 2021–22 season.

Osimhen won the Golden Boot award at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which Nigeria won. He made his senior international debut in June 2017 and played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

