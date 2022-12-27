Why Ole Miss football is uniquely prepared to face Texas Tech’s offense

HOUSTON — Forget the tortoise and the hare.

The Texas Bowl between Ole Miss (8-4) and Texas Tech (7-5) on Wednesday (8 pm, ESPN) will be contested between two bulked-up bunnies who were raised to run. Both offenses have spent their seasons hippity-hopping along at breakneck speed.

Against FBS foes in the regular season, the Red Raiders averaged 89.1 Offensive plays per game. That’s the most in the country by a seven-play-per-game margin. If Texas Tech maintains that mark through the Bowl game, it will have the fastest-paced offense in college football since Baylor ran 90.3 plays per game against FBS teams in 2015.

Ole Miss’ defense is about to find out a lot about its collective lung capacity, but the Rebels have been training for this Marathon all season. Ole Miss is built for speed, too. Lane Kiffin’s offense has run 78.3 plays per game on average, good enough for sixth in the country.

“They really do a good job of tempo and just going fast-paced,” Ole Miss DL JJ Pegues said of Texas Tech. “We’ve just got to really just out-tempo the offense.”

That’s an ambitious goal against the Red Raiders, but there are few defenses in the country more familiar with the Red Raiders’ approach than the Rebels, who encounter a similar high-tempo system whenever they suit up against their own offense on the practice field.

Pegues, in particular, can lean on those experiences, having also played a handful of snaps on offense for Ole Miss this season.

“As a D-lineman, we know the O-linemen are tired too,” he said. “It gives you an advantage. Sometimes for me, it helps me out where I hear something they say, and I’m so used to hearing it from me playing offense that it just gives me a little advantage. I feel like just having the Mindset of just keep pushing, all you need to get is a three-down stop.”

But how much does all that familiarity actually matter?

In the regular season, Texas Tech played two other teams ranked in the top 25 nationally in Offensive plays per game. It allowed 41 points to Oklahoma State and 48 points to Oklahoma. Ole Miss battled one team in that category – Arkansas – and allowed 42 points. Those totals come with an obvious caveat: Games with Offensive plays are by nature likely to produce more points. Kiffin applied some skepticism to the idea that his defense would perform better against Texas Tech’s pace because of its practice experience.

“People think that just because you play it your defense is going to be good,” Kiffin said Monday. “Well, the analytics don’t really show that. A lot of tempo teams are on offense, they still struggle on defense against it.”

Ole Miss’ regular season offered other examples that reflected the Rebels’ defense more favorably. Defensive end Tavius ​​Robinson compared the Texas Tech challenge to what the Rebels faced against Tulsa and Mississippi State Tulsa ran 73.6 plays per game against the FBS teams on its schedule this season – 36th nationally – and managed 27 points against Ole Miss. Mississippi State ran 74.6, and the Rebels limited the Bulldogs to 24 points.

“They want to get the ball out in a hurry, get to the perimeter and line up,” Pegues said.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.