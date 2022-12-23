Why Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton Says Because of Todd Bates, ‘You’ll See Me in the NFL’

Despite an inconsistent season on the field, falling way short of the team’s preseason goals, Oklahoma’s young pieces remain locked in for the long haul.

It wasn’t the defensive resurgence expected by many Brent Venables’ first season in Norman. Oklahoma won just six games, and the defensive problems of past Sooner teams seemed to show up all season long.

After losing a large amount of defensive talent to the NFL last offseason, a steeper dropoff likely should’ve been expected in hindsight. With so many departures, though, some of the talented youngsters found ways to have an impact on the field.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button