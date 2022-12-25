Why Ohio State Wins College Football Playoff National Championship

Few things, in any sport, are more dangerous than a talented/motivated Giant that somehow gets a second life. It’s hard to knock out Goliath twice… and the pros in Vegas will confidently tell you they still have Ohio State power rated as their second-best team in the country.

I’ll go one step further in saying the Buckeyes are the most talented team in the country as well, finishing comfortably ahead of Georgia in the 2021 recruiting rankings and then just behind the Bulldogs for the 2022 cycle.

Now Let’s add in CJ Stroud being a bridesmaid at the Heisman ceremony again, Marvin Harrison Jr. controversially missing out on the Biletnikoff Award, Ryan Day getting (ridiculously) crushed by half of the Buckeye fan base, and Ohio State fully Embarrassed as a whole following the rivalry loss to Michigan…

I can’t imagine a team more pissed off and feeling like they have more to prove.

(Marvin Harrison Jr.)

Yes, Ohio State is a 7-point underdog to Georgia… but still only +350 to win the entire thing. Should they win the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes would likely be favored over Michigan (by a couple points) and more than a touchdown against TCU.

Furthermore… if Ohio State played Georgia BEFORE that Michigan result, the Bucks would have only been roughly a field-goal underdog. Now it’s 7-ish. We live in a (sports) world of overreaction, this is probably another good example.

This Ohio State team is littered with pros. It ranks second nationally in scoring offense (44.5) and sixth in total yards per game. In a time where offenses have many advantages in football, this can easily be your national champion.

—-

—–

