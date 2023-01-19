‘Why Not Let Us’: LIV Golf Defector Lee Westwood Publicly Bashes DP World Tour Authorities for Their Biased Actions

Lee Westwood is an English professional golfer who has had a successful career on the European Tour and PGA Tour. He has won numerous tournaments, including over 30 European Tour events, and is a former World Number One. Westwood’s switch to LIV golf last summer has soured his relationship with the DP World Tour. For the time being, he has been excluded from the tour, and his inclusion along with another LIV golfer is an afterthought.

Even after not having a spot in the pro-am this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, no one can stop Lee from remembering the best of the memories that he has had with the tour.

Exit of Lee Westwood from the DP World Tour

Lee Westwood is very disappointed at not having a spot in the pro-am this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He expressed his disappointment with the situation and questioned the treatment of LIV players in the pro-am this week. They questioned why the routine had changed before the decision had been made? According to an article by Golf Digest, Lee said, “Why not let us [LIV players] tee-up in the pro-am this week? Why would you not have, for instance, me and Poults [Ian Poulter] playing. That doesn’t do the sponsors much good. Why with the [arbitration between LIV and DP World Tours] hearing coming along would you change the routine? Why not treat us the same until there’s a decision?”

Talking about the European Tour, they said. “I love the European Tour. I’ve played on it for 30 years and like to think that I’ve supported it more than anybody. When I had the chance to take up my PGA Tour card in 1998 and again in 2010, I didn’t.” Lee expressing his hurt said, “Even when I was a member of both Tours I’d always say that I was a member of the European Tour first and foremost. I don’t want that to change.“

He and other Golfers who have switched to LIV Golf are unable to understand what has changed. Why are they being boycotted by other Tours just for switching to LIV golf when that was never an issue between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour?