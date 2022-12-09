‘Why not?’ – Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord reflects on a stunning UEFA Champions League goal against Lyon

It’s fair to say that Caitlin Foord is enjoying life at Arsenal.

Since signing with the north London-based club in 2020, Foord has made 67 appearances and scored 23 goals, establishing herself as one of English football’s biggest attacking threats.

In fact, one of her most impressive (and important) goals came in October, when Arsenal shocked Olympique Lyonnais in the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Foord scored a brace in the Gunners’ 5-1 win over the reigning champions, and it was a sumptuous second goal that got all the attention.

MORE: What’s next for the Socceroos after their World Cup exit?

The 28-year-old Australian spoke about the Strike on DAZN‘s ‘The Match Up’ and also reflected on the importance of the win for the club.

With Arsenal in a commanding 3-1 lead, Foord pounced on a wayward crossfield ball from Lyon defender Wendie Renard.

She was then able to curl the ball from outside the box into the bottom right corner of the goal.

“Before the ball came I wanted to tuck over and be in a good position,” Foord said.

“I’d seen Renard look up and want to play the long ball, so I just tried to be in a good position to be able to get there if it went over my head. And luckily it came straight to me.

“I had a touch, had a look up, [and] saw that I could have a shot from there.

“That shot is something I’ve practiced, so it was nice to hit it sweetly.”

According to Foord, once she had the ball at her feet and the goal in front of her, taking the shot was the only thing on her mind.

“I was in a good position there and didn’t see anyone else around,” she added.

“So [I thought] ‘Have a go, why not? What was the worst thing that could’ve happened?’ And it went in.”

Foord then explained the satisfaction of beating a Juggernaut team like Lyon, who have won both the French top flight and the Champions League a record amount of times (15 and eight times, respectively).

In the six matches that Arsenal and Lyon have played together, October’s win marked the Gunners’ first against their French opposition.

“I think it was a bit of relief, to be honest. To perform the way we did against a world class team [was great]she said.

“I say ‘relief’ because it was almost like we had been building towards a good performance like that.

“To finally put [a performance like that] out and have a result to show for it was just a good feeling for us as a team and for our confidence.”

The win puts Arsenal at the top of their Champions League group with 10 points, three points clear of nearest rivals Lyon.

The two sides will face off again in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium in London at 7:00 am AEDT on Friday, December 16.

—

For more from the home of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, visit DAZN‘s dedicated YouTube channel.