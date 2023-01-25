Why New York Jets Shouldn’t Pick Georgia LT Broderick Jones in 2023 NFL Draft

In this continued series looking at the Jets‘ biggest team need in the upcoming draft, it’s time to ask if highly-touted Broderick Jones should be the pick in the opening round?

Not at pick No. 13 (Jets pick).

While this Georgia left tackle reminds me of an unpolished version of six-time Pro-Bowl left tackle, Chris Samuels, who played for Washington between 2000-2009, the key word in that statement is unpolished.

In Scouting terms, he’s raw, but extremely talented.

