Take a look at the NBA schedule and you’ll notice a bit of an oddity this week. There are no games on Tuesday, Nov. 8. That’s no accident. The league made the intentional decision not to hold games is Election Day, instead encouraging fans to vote. The byproduct of this decision is an absolutely loaded slate on Monday, Nov. 7, to compensate for the loss of Tuesday.

On Monday, all 30 NBA teams will play. They will do so in a relatively unorthodox way from a broadcasting perspective. There are 15 games on the slate, and each of their start times will be staggered by 15 minutes. Every 15 minutes — from 7 pm ET to 10:30 pm ET — will see the beginning of one of Monday’s games, and each of them will be available for free on the NBA app. The schedule for Monday’s Slate can be seen below .

One of the theoretical motivators behind the league’s decision to structure the slate this way is for the sake of its relatively new “CrunchTime” show, which jumps from game to game to highlight the night’s closest games. By staggering starts like this, the league ensures that there will almost always be a game ending, and if those games are close, the “CrunchTime” show can highlight it. It is similar in structure to the NFL’s “RedZone” channel, but without a basketball concept that directly relates to the NFL’s red zone, the NBA’s alternative is Reliant on exciting finishes.

The NBA will return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with 13 games set to be played after Tuesday’s off day.