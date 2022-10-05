Why NBA GMs are wrong to think Memphis Grizzlies can’t match last year

They don’t think the Memphis Grizzlies will be as good this season as they were last season.

Once you sift through all the praise and perceived slights, that’s what the NBA’s general managers are telling you right now. You should thank them.

The NBA’s annual GM survey pegged Memphis as the No. 5 team in the West, behind the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. Only 3% of the responding GMs believe Memphis can be the No. 2 seed again. Only 6% of the responding GMs had Memphis finish within the top four.

They voted Ja Morant the fastest and most athletic player in the NBA but not one of the best point guards. They voted the Grizzlies the second-most fun to watch team in the NBA, but voted Cleveland to have the most promising young core. They hardly mentioned the Grizzlies; just enough for them to feel disrespected.

None of it is particularly surprising or nonsensical. Well, except maybe the best point guard part.

The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard back, Golden State is defending champion, Phoenix had the NBA’s best record last season and Denver will have a healthy Jamal Murray again. Cleveland traded for Donovan Mitchell.

Memphis, meanwhile, won’t have Jaren Jackson Jr. to start the season, and it replaced De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson this offseason with five rookies and a 35-year-old who won’t be able to play until after the all-star break (Danny Green).

But there’s one key distinction often overlooked when discussing the Grizzlies’ immediate prospects, and it perhaps helps inform the strategy taken by the front office in recent months.

