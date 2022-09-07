Why NBA champion Nick Young is stepping into the ring

LOS ANGELES – It didn’t take more than a few minutes for Nick Young—Swaggy P, the ex-NBA guard, part-time rapper and human meme who on Saturday will make his professional boxing debut when he takes on a hip-hop star Blueface—to make news. Asked last week which NBA player he would like to get into the ring, Young let slip a wide grin.

“D-Lo,” Young said.

D-Lo—or D’Angelo Russell—is Young’s ex-teammate who in 2016 famously recorded a video of Young admitting to cheating on his then fiancé, pop star Iggy Azalea, a video that was subsequently leaked. The video quickly went viral, resulting in the end of Young’s engagement and creating a significant rift in the Lakers locker room.

