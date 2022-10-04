Why Nashville SC is handing out vinyl albums of Hany Mukhtar’s goals from the 2022 MLS season

When all else fails to build up Buzz in Nashville, drop an album. That’s what Hany Mukhtar did.

Nashville SC distributed a vinyl record to media members over the weekend and is titled “Hany Mukhtar for 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.” It’s an attempt to further illuminate the German 27-year-old’s race to be named the most valuable player in Major League Soccer.

Nashville dished the vinyl’s before its final home game of the regular season on Sunday against the Houston Dynamo. Mukhtar signed those records, which played 22 of his 23 MLS goals this season (the recordings were sent to be pressed before Mukhtar’s 23rd goal at Austin FC on Sept. 17).

Mukhtar Autographed the front cover of the record sleeve, which pictures the striker close-up in action after scoring a goal, posing with his signature salute Celebration with his right hand in Nashville’s home yellow jersey. On the left third column, it reads “Hany Mukhtar” boldly in the team’s Midnight blue secondary color with “for 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP” in smaller font.

MORE: Gonzalo Higuaín is calling it quits at the end of the 2022 MLS season

OPINION: Thorns, Red Stars owners need to go in light of damning report on abuse in NWSL

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports Headlines delivered daily

On the back, Side A plays Mukhtar’s first 12 goals scored this year, starting with his two goals netted on April 16 at the San Jose Earthquakes. It continues to his Strike on July 17 against MLS Supports’ Shield winners Los Angeles FC, who Nashville will play again at Banc of California Stadium on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Side B consists of goals No. 13-22, beginning with Mukhtar’s goal against Toronto FC on Aug. 6 and finishes with his penalty score on Sept. 10 against the LA Galaxy.

Mukhtar’s 23 goals, coupled with his 11 assists, combine for a league-best 34 goal contributions this season. Seventeen of those goals and six assists have come in his last 16 games. But for MVP honors, Mukhtar is going up against Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi, who has 21 goals and seven assists. Between July 4 and Aug. 31, Driussi scored a goal or assist in every game.

Story continues

However, in the two head-to-head matchups between Nashville and Austin, Mukhtar scored three goals. Driussi scored one.

For stories about Nashville SC or Soccer in Tennessee, contact Drake Hills at [email protected] Follow Drake on Twitter at @LiveLifeDrake. Connect with Drake on Instagram at @drakehillssoccer and on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville SC gives vinyl records for Hany Mukhtar MLS MVP race