Why Myrtle Beach is the Ultimate Destination for Golf—And Much More

Most golfers do their best to stay out of the sand. But on the Atlantic Coast, the 60-mile strip of beaches known as “The Grand Strand” is considered one of the best golf destinations anywhere on earth. Even grander: no matter how many Bunkers you may hit on the course, there are Endless ways to enjoy yourself in and out of the sand in Myrtle Beach.

974 SI_Myrtle Beach_Picture2_hi-res

The Jewel of the South Carolina coast, Myrtle Beach boasts nearly 90 world-class golf courses all situated around one of the most gorgeous beaches in America and is considered a must-visit for any serious golfer. And even if you can’t tell a putter from a pitching wedge, there’s something for every kind of sports fan in Myrtle Beach. Here’s how to plan the Ultimate visit, to your new favorite place.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button