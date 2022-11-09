Why Mississippi State Women’s basketball will or won’t make the NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE — There will be a new court at Humphrey Coliseum. There will be construction around the arena. There will be a new Coach in Sam Purcell roaming the sidelines for Mississippi State Women’s basketball.

Amidst all the new, one familiar yet seemingly distant memory will continue to hang above the arena: The banners from MSU’s Final Four runs under Vic Schaefer.

A lot has changed since the late 2010s. One thing that has become the norm is Mississippi State’s absence from the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Purcell won’t put expectations on matters until he sees his new team take the court, but the players haven’t held back. They think Mississippi State has a roster capable of returning to March Madness with the drama of Schaefer’s departure and Nikki McCray-Penson’s tenure in the past.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button