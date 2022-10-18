Why Mississippi State basketball’s Sam Purcell contacted Vic Schaefer

Sam Purcell is experiencing many firsts that come with being a head coach. Now at the helm of Mississippi State Women’s basketball after nine years of serving as an Assistant at Louisville, Purcell got his first SEC Media Days experience in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Purcell was the second Coach behind Alabama’s Kristy Curry to take the podium. Following his news conference, Purcell made an appearance on “SEC Now.”

It was there he was asked about the pressure of coaching MSU after the program’s success under Vic Schaefer.

“That’s why I want the job,” Purcell said. “I want to go to a program where Women’s basketball matters. That’s the first two people I reached out to. I reached out to Sharon (Fanning-Otis) — who lives in Starkville, who’s still a big part of our program now — and I reached out to Vic just to thank them for what they’re about and what they’ve done.”

