Why Mississippi State basketball will or won’t make the NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE — Chris Jans stood at the podium for his introduction as Mississippi State basketball Coach in March with the taste of the NCAA Tournament still on his lips.

His introductory press conference came exactly two weeks after his New Mexico State team was eliminated by Arkansas in the second round of The Big Dance.

Meanwhile, the program he was stepping into had shown little appetite for March Madness. The Bulldogs have only been in the field once since 2009. So, the question was simple.

How soon can you return Mississippi State to the NCAA Tournament, a Reporter asked.

“The goal is to be in the tournament next year,” Jans responded.

Entering Year 1, here’s why that goal may or may not be met.

Why Mississippi State basketball will make the NCAA Tournament

A healthy Tolu Smith: Injuries forced MSU forward Tolu Smith off the court frequently last season and perhaps led to some folks forgetting about the numbers he has put up. In his debut season with the Bulldogs (2020-21) after transferring from Western Kentucky, Smith led the SEC with 8.5 rebounds per game to go along with 12.6 points. In 21 games last season, his rebounding dropped but his scoring average jumped to 14.2.

