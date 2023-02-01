Why Michelob Ultra Is Leveraging Golf, Tech At Super Bowl LVII

Serena Williams tests her golf skills against actor Brian Cox in Michelob Ultra’s new Super Bowl … [+] spot. Courtesy of Michelob Ultra

In case you’ve been living under a rock the past three years, golf is hotter now than ever.

This perfect Storm is a combination of a few factors including:

Being the go-to safe, outdoor activity for millions during the height of the coronavirus Pandemic in 2020.

The Popularity of golf-entertainment Venues like Topgolf and Drive Shack.

More opportunities for people of color via the likes of the APGA Tour and Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour.

The rise of industry-changing apparel and lifestyle brands like Malbon, Bad Birdie and Bogey Boys.

Golf’s increasing Reliance and utilization of technology whether it’s Toptracer, sports betting or the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed TGL golf league launching January 2024.

Michelob Ultra, an official Sponsor of the PGA Tour since 2002, is also doing its part to help grow the sport, which saw 24.8 million people play in the US in 2020 according to the National Golf Foundation, and make golf more inclusive and accessible to below

“What’s really caught our eye is the fact that golf is going through a very exciting transformation by becoming more joyful, more diverse and more exciting,” says Ricardo Marques, Michelob Ultra vice-president of marketing. “This story that’s unfolding in the golf world is perfect for us to deliver our point of view in a sport we’ve been supporting for a long time.

“Of course we’ll keep supporting golf, and golf will continue to be a passion point for Michelob Ultra for years to come, but this moment in time felt very, very compelling and interesting for us.”

With Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles taking place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the Phoenix Open teeing off on February 9 at nearby TPC Scottsdale, the brand figured it was the perfect time to deliver its message.

Paying Homage to CaddyshackMichelob Ultra’s new spot features high-profile athletes including Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Jimmy Butler, Tony Romo, Nneka Ogwumike and Canelo Alvarez trading in their respective sports to play golf.

Not only is Michelob Ultra delivering new spots around the Super Bowl, but it’s working with brands like Netflix, Instacart and Devereaux to bring even more to fans in and around golf.

In partnership with Netflix, fans are able to unlock the first Episode of the new docuseries, Full Swingbefore it hits the streaming Giant on February 15. The series, which follows PGA Tour professionals, is from Box to Box Films, the Minds behind Drive to Survivewhich has helped Formula 1 grow by leaps and bounds in the US, and tennis’ Break Pointwhich premiered January 13.

“I think people are able to see that we’re all normal people … we just happen to be a little bit better at golf than most people,” five-time PGA Tour Winner Rickie Fowler says. “People are used to seeing Thursday through Sunday, but not what it takes to get there—the work, the travel, the training, all the behind-the-scenes stuff. I think it will open some people’s eyes knowing what really goes on.

“For the diehards, it’s a Deeper dive into what being a golfer is all about and for people who don’t really know golf, it’s exposing them to the sport and showing them that it’s not just a casual walk around the golf course, a hit and giggle, and go and have fun.”

Rickie Fowler is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not only can fans leverage a QR code to unlock the first Episode of Full Swing before the series premieres on Netflix, but each spot will be shoppable, whether viewers are interested in purchasing beer via Instacart or some of the commercial’s apparel, including Devereaux’s first-ever Women’s line.

Michelob Ultra’s further investment into sports is certainly paying dividends.

The brand, under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella, is the second-largest beer brand in the US by volume. According to Marques, it’s gaining “immense Traction across the board, but especially with Hispanic drinkers,” which is why the brand brought on Alvarez as a new ambassador.

Michelob Ultra leaned on sports, particularly the NBA, during the height of the coronavirus Pandemic to grow its reach.

Now, it’s golf’s turn.

“The theme of the plan this year is integration more than ever and engagement,” Marques says. “Beyond entertaining and delivering our point of view, it’s about engaging our audience. The fact that we have this full funnel approach where there’s no loose ends and there’s always a door to allow customers to engage with us is incredibly important.

“We are creating ways for people to engage with Michelob Ultra in the easiest and most convenient way possible.”