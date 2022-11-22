Why Memphis Grizzlies players are careful wearing NBA signature shoes

Santi Aldama realized he had violated one of the NBA’s most notable Unwritten rules.

“Oh (expletive), I forgot,” the Grizzlies center explained.

Aldama was wearing a pair of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signature sneakers in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wearing Antetokounmpo’s sneakers are OK for 80 of the 82 Grizzlies games per season, but twice a year, Aldama is expected to switch shoes when the star of the Bucks is the opposition.

Aldama also shared another reminder from last season during shootaround when Dillon Brooks mentioned to him that he shouldn’t wear the sneaker of an upcoming opponent later that day.

“They went crazy,” Aldama said. “I was like, ‘Aye bro, I wasn’t planning on wearing them, don’t worry about that.’ “

Blame it on being a rookie. They wouldn’t let it happen during his second season.

Jan 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Aldama slipped up again earlier this season. This time it was his girlfriend who reminded him of his mistake against Brooklyn when he wore star Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s shoes.

“It’s a stigma throughout the league,” Brooks said.

The rule for LeBron James, other NBA stars

Not wearing an opposing opponent’s sneaker is not a sign of disrespect. Most players say it is more mental than anything. NBA players use the smallest things to get an advantage, and this Unwritten rule goes back to the last generation of players.

When LeBron James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, his teammates weren’t allowed to wear Golden State star Stephen Curry’s Under Armor sneakers.

Hall of Famer Paul Pierce notably didn’t like for his teammates in Boston or Washington to wear James’ shoes. One of the main reasons why was because of how James would react if he saw it.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant Wears Nike Kobe 11 '3D' sneakers during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at FedExForum in Memphis. The Grizzlies defeated the Nets 134-124.

“If I see a guy wearing my shoes, if he’s not like a real good brother of mine – because you know I’ve got some guys that are Team LeBron and that’s what we do – but if you’re just a guy and you go to Foot Locker or somewhere and you just get a pair of LeBrons and you want to wear them on a Tuesday night against me? I’m gonna bust your (expletive),” James said in a 2015 interview with GQ.

