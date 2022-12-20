Why McLemore’s new course, The Outpost, makes this golf’s next Emerging destination | Courses

When that cliffside hole debuted the following year, McLemore’s new 18th (as the development and course were renamed) immediately became recognized as one of the most visually arresting holes in the nation. Golf Digest named it the best 18th hole in America built since 2000, and Golfers around the country who otherwise never would have heard of McLemore suddenly wanted to know more about it. Experiencing it firsthand, along with the other nicely renovated holes, will become easier when a new 245-room lodge opens in early 2024.