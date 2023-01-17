Why Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Is Unhappy With Luka Doncic Mural

The Mavericks have found tough sledding in year five with superstar guard Luka Doncic. Dallas is 24–21, but a very tentative 24–21—only two and a half games separate the Mavericks from the 12th-place Thunder in a crowded Western Conference.

Dallas’s struggles to break into the West’s top Echelon have drawn the ire of Mavericks fans, and one such fan, Preston Pannek, used his artistic talent to sound off.

A mural painted by Pannek in Dallas’s Deep Ellum neighborhood depicts a frowning Dončić holding a sign that says “Please Send Help.” In the depiction, he is flanked by some of his more impressive stat lines from the 2023 season—including his 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist Masterpiece against the Knicks is Dec. 27.

