Why Long Socks Are NOT Holding Golf Back

A few weeks ago, the latest Golf Monthly article ‘6 ways golf etiquette needs to modernise‘ came across my social media feed, offering some insight on the traditions that are holding the progression of the game back. One of those was long socks…

The article makes some fair points, many of which I support, however part of me can’t help but wonder if we are missing the real elephant in the room here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button