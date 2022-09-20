Why LIV Golf Won’t Be Paying Cameron Smith His $4M Prize Money Upfront

Cameron Smith is not unknown to anyone truly keeping up with the world of golf. The star player is at the peak of the world rankings. At World no. 2, the Australian professional golfer continues to make rounds for a multitude of reasons. Be it his decision to shift to LIV Golf or the money that comes with it, Smith is put in the spotlight very often.

Therefore, Smith was recently put in the Headlines for something related to the Prize money he received playing LIV Golf. However, the amount received was brought into question by many Twitter users. Was it something he won, or was it something he was paid as a salary? Social media users were quick to point out the correct reason.

Cameron Smith and the LIV $4M Fiasco

World no. 2 received $4M from LIV Golf. However, there were differences of opinion among social media users regarding what to term this money as.

Apparently, this money was received as his salary from the rebel league and was not a part of the prize money. Therefore, when quoted the aforementioned amount in the sum of the Prize money Cameron had received recently, was brought to question by a few users.

The user who pointed this out said, “$4M is drawn against his LIV salary. Please stop reporting that as “won’ money it’s extremely misleading.”

He mentioned that the aforementioned sum of money will be recouped as a part of his contract with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Therefore, including it in the money he hadwon“wasn’t the right approach, said the user.

Aug 5, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

$4M aside, Cameron has won quite a lot of money during this tenure. The 29-year-old is on a winning streak and it is interesting to see what he makes of the changes that come with his decision to defect. Only time will tell how the situation will eventually unfold for the World no. 2.

Smith’s move to LIV Golf

Cameron Smith’s move to LIV Golf not only added money to his account but also added to the criticism he received from the traditionalists.

Smith also talked about his reasons for making the shift. They said “The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing,” Smith said. “I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing.”

However, his LIV Golf defection has cast a cloud over his golfing Legacy so far. Recently, they said that LIV Golf should also have a system of World ranking points like the PGA Tour does. As it would reinforce the players to improve their game.

