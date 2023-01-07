Why late Toti Strike was disallowed

Wolves were denied what they thought was a winning goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup due to a controversial offside.

Toti believed he had won the tie, making it 3-2 inside the final 10 minutes of the match.

However after mad celebrations, they soon realized the assistant referee was flagging for offside.

Was there an offside in the build-up?

Well, replays didn’t appear very conclusive at all.

In fact, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was adamant the goal should have stood.

However, Mike Dean on the VAR disallowed the goal.

Why was it disallowed? Toti appeared onside.

Well, it’s actually because the corner taker, Matheus Nunes, was offside with the header being won by a Wolves player.

VAR couldn’t get the right camera angle for Nunes so they stuck with the onfield decision.

Replays did suggest that Nunes was, indeed, offside.

VIDEO: Wolves’ late disallowed goal

Wolves thought they had a winner but a VAR check eventually confirmed it to be offside❌ You’ve got to feel for Toti here 😕@EmiratesFACup | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/uhXs3qkXH4 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 7, 2023

Loads of people Confused about how Toti was offside, look at the corner taker appear from the bottom left.. looks like coming back from an offside position after the Wolves 11 heads it #LFC pic.twitter.com/KNhIudn1zp — Cllm Smrvll (@Cal__Somerville) January 7, 2023

You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here.

(The Football Terrace)

More to follow…

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specializing in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

previous story



News Now – Sport News