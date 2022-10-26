Why KU basketball isn’t underrating Dajuan Harris Jr. in 2022

KANSAS CITY — You can only put so many names on a preseason list that predicts which college basketball players have a shot to earn awards and honors when the season wraps up.

The watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given each year to the nation’s top point guard at the Division I level, only went 20 guys deep when it was released recently. The preseason All-Big 12 Conference team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches, had six on the preseason team and nine more recognized as Honorable mentions. Talented players who are accomplished are going to miss out.

But if the fact that Kansas redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. didn’t make either list means he’s underrated nationally, you wouldn’t know it in Lawrence. Because as Harris and others representing the Jayhawks spoke last week during the Big 12’s media days, there was nothing but respect for the Talent that started last season for the team that won the national championship. And instead of being frustrated, Harris noted it’s just a matter of showing everyone what he’s capable of.

