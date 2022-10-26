Why KU basketball isn’t underrating Dajuan Harris Jr. in 2022

KANSAS CITY — You can only put so many names on a preseason list that predicts which college basketball players have a shot to earn awards and honors when the season wraps up.

The watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given each year to the nation’s top point guard at the Division I level, only went 20 guys deep when it was released recently. The preseason All-Big 12 Conference team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches, had six on the preseason team and nine more recognized as Honorable mentions. Talented players who are accomplished are going to miss out.

But if the fact that Kansas redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. didn’t make either list means he’s underrated nationally, you wouldn’t know it in Lawrence. Because as Harris and others representing the Jayhawks spoke last week during the Big 12’s media days, there was nothing but respect for the Talent that started last season for the team that won the national championship. And instead of being frustrated, Harris noted it’s just a matter of showing everyone what he’s capable of.

“I mean, I’ve been counted out my whole life,” Harris said. “I’ve never been on any of that stuff before. So, I’m used to it. It ain’t a big deal.”

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson, on the All-Big 12 piece, reacted: “That’s my point guard, and if I got to go to battle with anybody it’s going to be him. If he doesn’t get the appreciation he deserves now, he’ll always get the last laugh.”

Harris is coming off a season in which he was an Honorable mention selection in the Big 12. He was also on the conference’s all-defensive team. But even though he led the national Champions in assists and steals by the season’s end, he averaged just 5.4 points, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 rebounds per game. That certainly comes across as a stat line that would let somebody fly under the radar.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self understands that. He thinks people will see more of Harris’ value this season, especially because offensively there’s going to be more of an effort to put the ball in Harris’ hands. Self considers Harris to be one of the smartest basketball players he’s ever been around.

Harris doesn’t have a problem being more aggressive on the Offensive end, just as he didn’t have a problem last season deferring to guys like Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and David McCormack who are all playing professional basketball now. Harris worked on his shot all summer, so he can take better advantage of the open-look opportunities that he and Self think might be coming his way. And Harris talked about his expanding role with a level of confidence that isn’t lost on Self.

“There’s something about winning, though, that gives you kind of an air of confidence that makes uncomfortable things a little less uncomfortable,” Self said. “But a lot of it’s just being more mature, too. They’ve matured a lot.”

And even if Harris, who shot 42.7% from the field and 32.3% from behind the arc last season, doesn’t make the Strides shooting the ball he’s aiming for, he’ll still have that defensive prowess to fall back on. It’s something that helped spark Kansas’ comeback in the national title game against North Carolina. It’s something that, paired with redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr.’s own skill on that end, has Self thinking the Jayhawks can be formidable defensively.

Harris’ Dedication to that end of the floor has some of its roots back in his high school days when he wanted to get the ball back so he could go throw down a dunk on the other end of the floor. That, he said, is all he and his friends wanted to do. And Harris figured out defense could take him to the level of basketball he’s playing at right now.

“Everybody else is so [much] bigger and stuff,” Harris said, “that I have to work even harder on defense.”

