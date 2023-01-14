Why Kenny Payne believes Louisville basketball can start winning soon

All season, Kenny Payne has preached “win or learn.”

And although the Louisville men’s basketball Coach would like his team to start doing a whole lot more winning and need a whole lot less learning, the mantra won’t change.

“We always want to win some games,” Payne said Friday. “I just can’t allow it to be ‘win or lose.’ At this point for these kids, psychologically, they need to know that we’re still learning. And if that means we learn all year, we learn all year.”

Payne would like his Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC) to pick up some wins. He’d love them to start Saturday, when they host North Carolina (11-6, 3-3) at the KFC Yum! Center.

