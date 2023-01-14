Why Kenny Payne believes Louisville basketball can start winning soon

All season, Kenny Payne has preached “win or learn.”

And although the Louisville men’s basketball Coach would like his team to start doing a whole lot more winning and need a whole lot less learning, the mantra won’t change.

“We always want to win some games,” Payne said Friday. “I just can’t allow it to be ‘win or lose.’ At this point for these kids, psychologically, they need to know that we’re still learning. And if that means we learn all year, we learn all year.”

Payne would like his Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC) to pick up some wins. He’d love them to start Saturday, when they host North Carolina (11-6, 3-3) at the KFC Yum! Center.

But as he’s stressed all season, Louisville’s rebuild will take time. And he wants to get the foundation right this season, wants to establish a culture and an approach and stick to it, even if the results aren’t always there.

For now, he’ll stress “how important it is for them to learn what they’re doing and learn how to play winning basketball.” He expects the wins to come. Time is the variable.

He’s not feeling pressure at this point from Josh Heird, the athletic director who hired him. Heird said Friday after a U of L Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting that supporting Payne is “extremely important to me.”

“Do I think we’re headed in the right direction?” Heird said. “That’s not just wins and losses. That’s everything around the program, you know, are we setting ourselves up to be successful? Yes. Now, but obviously, more so in the future and creating a foundation that’s going to last more than you catch lightning in a bottle and you had a good year.”

But Heird said “I don’t go home satisfied with ‘we’re getting better,’ and Kenny even more so than me.”

Both men want progress to continue this season.

And Payne said despite the Cards’ woebegone start, the potential is there to finish stronger.

They focused those hopes on individual growth.

“You look at the Western Kentucky (win), we had multiple guys, every guy that stepped on the floor was a contributing factor,” Payne said. “You look at the games we lost. We have a lot of games that players — multiple players, three or four guys — aren’t playing up to par. That’s how important it is for everybody to be on the same page and everybody to play well, on the same night.”

Despite some holes in his game, El Ellis has been Louisville’s steadiest player, averaging team Highs in points (17.5) and assists (4.7).

In recent games, freshman Mike James’ consistent production has equaled that of Ellis. James has scored in double figures in four of Louisville’s past five games and over the past three is averaging 20 points and 5.7 rebounds on 52.6% shooting.

It’s helped U of L at least be more competitive — two of its past three losses have been by single digits, a step in the right direction — and Payne said the Cards are “close” to knowing exactly who they are as a team.

“But another indicator is who else is gonna jump on board with Mike and El,” Payne said. “Who else? What other player or two or three is going to be a major contributor to what we’re doing? And that’s not just in points. That’s in effort. That’s in fight. That’s in rebounding. That’s in defense. Who else can help us take this over the hump?”

Louisville is an underdog in each of its 14 remaining regular-season games, according to analytics site KenPom.com, and has no better than a 40% chance to win any.

But Payne still sees time to grow, and the chance to turn lessons learned into games won.

His win-or-learn talking point isn’t going anywhere.

“I do want to win. Bad,” Payne said. “Can’t say that enough. But I do understand where they are mentally.”

