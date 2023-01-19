Why Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady Is Moving on From Buccaneers

Tom Brady‘s future for next season is still up in the air.

Will he stay with the Buccaneersretire (again) from the NFL or be traded to another team?

According to Brady’s former Patriots teammate Julian Edelmanthe seven-time Super Bowl Champion should seek a change of scenery because it would benefit him to play with a different team.

“If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” Edelman said Inside the NFL. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”

