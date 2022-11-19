Why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the NBA’s best duo

The Boston Celtics are no stranger to debates surrounding their two best players, star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Can they play together? Do they even like each other? Are both All-Stars? Can both make All-NBA teams? And, of course, the most recent debate they have found themselves sucked into: Are they the best duo in the NBA?

For some time, that was clearly not the case, even if the two oozed potential suggesting they might one day wear that mantle. But with the Celtics playing like one of the best ball clubs in the league thanks to Brown and Tatum’s play, there is a very good case they are now.

Former Boston Celtics big man and ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins recently made such a case on the popular ESPN show “NBA Today.”

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear why Big Perk believes this to be true.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Boston’s Blake Griffin on how he wasn’t mature enough to stand up to Donald Sterling Is it too soon to call Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum a top five player? Former Boston big man Tacko Fall’s 2022-23 CBA Highlights Joe Mazzulla gives positive update on Robert Williams III, although return date still unclear Taking the temperature on early season Boston Celtics trade targets Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum clocks in as top player in 2007 NBA draft class per HoopsHype’s global rating

List Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 126-122 squeaker vs. Thunder









View

29 items



List Celtics place five players in HoopsHype’s 2022-23 trade value rankings









View

5 items



List Jaylen Brown questions Joe Tsai’s lack of clarity amid on-going Kyrie Irving suspension









View

3 items



List Marcus Smart leads the way as Celtics roar back to defeat Thunder 126-122









View

3 items

