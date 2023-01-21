Why Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson is obsessed with ice cream: ‘I just want plain vanilla’

Everyone loves ice cream. Not everyone loves ice cream like Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson loves ice cream.

Pederson made post-practice ice cream a staple of the Eagles’ routine during his five seasons as Philadelphia’s head coach, and the tradition has carried over to Jacksonville.

The ice cream tradition has helped make Pederson a real players’ coach. Make no mistake, though: As much as the players enjoy ice cream, Pederson enjoys it more.

Here’s the story of how Pederson’s ice cream tradition began and how players have taken note over the years.

Why is Doug Pederson obsessed with ice cream?

Pederson’s association of ice cream and football began during his playing career. According to The Ringer, all Desserts would have to wait until after team meetings when he was playing for the Packers.

Pederson “would often remind his teammates to focus up, given the treats they’d get once it was over,” and he carried this tradition into his coaching career.

“It just kind of took on a life of its own, but I love ice cream,” Pederson told The Ringer last year.

When Pederson was first hired by the Jaguars, he gave Jacksonville TV station WJXT some insight into his ice cream preferences.

“I am not a flashy [with] all these different flavors and colors and everything. I just want plain vanilla,” they said.

Pederson’s ice cream Obsession sounds like a lot of fun, but former Eagles running back Kenjon Barner has a Darker side to the story.

According to Barner, one of Pederson’s worst days in the Eagles facility came when the team “switched the ice cream” from Haagen-Dazs to another brand. You can hear Pederson reference the Nightmare scenario in the Eagles’ video below.

Happy Birthday, Coach Pederson! Go get yourself some ice cream.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uRvUstVeYm — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 31, 2018

“He was pissed. I can’t tell you what he said, but he was pissed. I’ll tell you that,” Barner said.

Barner’s comments came before the Eagles won Super Bowl 52, so we can only imagine Philadelphia gave him any kind of ice cream he wanted after delivering a Championship for the franchise.

Once Pederson arrived in Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence knew exactly how to get on his coach’s good side. Lawrence arranged some Haagen-Dazs for the Coach the day after he was introduced by the team

The Jaguars’ historic comeback win over the Chargers in the wild-card round earned them another week of ice cream, and Pederson might give them all the ice cream they can handle if they can pull off an upset in Kansas City on Saturday.

Doug Pederson’s coaching record

Years Team W L T Pct. 2016-20 Eagles 42 37 1 .531 2022 Jaguars 9 8 0 .529 Total 51 45 1 .531

Pederson has produced four playoff appearances in six seasons as an NFL head coach.

He was fired by the Eagles after a 4-11-1 season in 2020, but Pederson has helped rebuild his strong reputation with a surprise AFC South title in Jacksonville this season.