Why Isn’t This 10x NBA All-Star Playing On Christmas?

It’s Christmas, the New York Knicks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for the first NBA game of the day.

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is in attendance at Madison Square Garden and was shown on the big screen sitting on the court.

Knicks announcer: “Once a Knicks, always a Knick. Please welcome New York Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony!”

Anthony, wearing a New York Yankees hat, stood up and waved to the crowd.

