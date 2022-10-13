Why is Marshawn Lynch on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’? Explaining ‘N Yo City’ pregame show feature

Beast Mode is coming to Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” crew.

On Wednesday, Amazon’s “NFL on Prime” official Twitter account posted a video to build hype around their latest addition, Marshawn Lynch, to the star-studded ‘Thursday Night Football’ cast.

Lynch will primarily be Featured in Amazon’s “N Yo’ City” segment, where he will travel to relevant areas in the cities of the teams that are playing on TNF.

Despite joining the TNF team during Week 6, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video, Marie Donoghue, told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand the delay had nothing to do with Lynch’s recent DUI.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue said to Marchand on his podcast. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

So what is Amazon’s “N Yo’ City” campaign and what will Lynch’s role be? The Sporting News has you covered below.

Why Marshawn Lynch is on Amazon’s NFL pregame show

Lynch is set to make his “Thursday Night Football” debut in Week 6 when the Commanders travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

Lynch will be Featured on Amazon’s pregame show, where he will do three- to four-minute “N Yo’ City” video segments in areas specific to each game’s host city.

“Marshawn will not be on set with us each week, he’s primarily going to be doing some pre-taped segments, which will be really fun,” Donoghue told the NY Post.

“He’s going to go out into the community with sports fans. (In Week 6), I think we’ve got him playing football with some of the Highland Park kids in Chicago (ahead of Commanders-Bears).

“Coming up, we’ll have him feeding alligators (ahead of Saints-Cardinals in Week 7). He’s just a riot.”

Those were the only two pieces of information Donoghue shared on Lynch’s role with the Amazon pregame show, but it sounds like viewers are in for something special each and every week with Beast Mode’s unique personality.

