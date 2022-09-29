Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman’s logo on volunteers’ clothing at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship?

JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament.

They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.

However, the volunteers’ clothing at this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, has an interesting logo on it.

A shark.

Or to be more specific, Greg Norman’s shark Featured on his clothing brand, the Greg Norman Collection.

Nicknamed “The Shark” during his playing career, Norman is now the CEO of the LIV Golf Series, which is currently in numerous legal battles with the PGA Tour.

Volunteers at the Sanderson Farms Championship were sporting jackets and shirts with Norman’s logo on them. There’s a good chance most have no idea what brand the apparel is, although considering what’s happening on a wide scope, it’s quite ironic.

So, how does Norman’s logo get spread throughout a PGA Tour event?

“You want to give the volunteers a good shirt at a reasonable price, and that’s what that is,” Sanderson Farms Championship executive director Steve Jent told Golfweek. “I can’t afford to outfit them, if we want to give more money to charity, in something really high end, but you want to give them something really good. It’s just kind of saved a few extra dollars there.”

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek