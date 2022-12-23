“Why Is It Not a Three, Though?!”: LaMelo Ball Asks ‘Stupid’ Basketball Question, Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

LaMelo Ball is an all-time Talent when it comes to the sport of basketball. After all, there aren’t many tall point guards in the history of the NBA who could pass the ball like he can. And even if they could, their ball-handling and feel for the game weren’t quite at the same level.

Now, when you have a player like this, someone who is already one of the best guards in the NBA at 21 years old, you’d think they’d have a tight grasp on the rules, right? +

Well, apparently that statement just doesn’t apply to Ball, as was ousted by a hilarious post of his on Twitter.

LaMelo Ball questions why a shot wasn’t a three-pointer despite overwhelming evidence as to why not

LaMelo Ball isn’t one of those players that actively posts on social media. So, when he does, it’s generally a sight to behold.

However, his recent tweet has especially left fans wondering how in the world he got something so wrong. Just take a look at the tweet below to find out what it’s all about.

y it’s not a 3 ?? https://t.co/Pcv1HlYwZl — Melo (@MELOD1P) December 23, 2022

Frankly, we don’t feel as strongly about this ordeal and some fans do. But yes, it is a bit hard to get this one wrong. There was clearly a Massive deflection by the defender from inside the three-point line, which caused the ball to go through the hoop in the first place.

Now, at the end of the day, this is Twitter. If a popular player gets something wrong, there will be some hilarious reactions to it.

And we’ve brought just some of the best ones to you.

How did fans react to LaMelo Ball?

Defender was inside the line come on bro — Truth Tella (@Tella1Truth) December 23, 2022

You’re an NBA player Melo — (@GoatBe8) December 23, 2022

Can you do this in the NBA? — High School (@TTOwaitme) December 23, 2022

Foot on the line Dip — Danny (@kvngDanny23) December 23, 2022

Bro this ain’t the Illawarra Hawks cmon now — Mont Sombre (@AquaGruntMonti) December 23, 2022

Hopefully, LaMelo Ball knows why it isn’t a three-pointer now.

