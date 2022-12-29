Why is Chris Beard still the Texas Longhorns’ basketball coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s Mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.

To understand why Chris Beard is still technically employed by the University of Texas while suspended, and before one gets around to questioning the justification for this situation, one must look at the history. Texas men’s basketball Barely has one. I say that as an alum who was the first The Daily Texan student to interview Abe Lemons after he was hired to replace Leon Black, a move that surely would extract the Longhorns from the dark ages, not just from Gregory Gym.

It sort of happened. And it sort of didn’t.

Without going into greater detail, the best basketball coach Texas ever had was Rick Barnes, and he got to one Final Four in 2003, losing to Carmelo Anthony and Syracuse in the semifinals. Since the tournament expanded to 16 teams back in 1951, that is the only Final Four the Longhorns have reached. You can talk about Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge and the occasional conference title, but when it comes to reaching the Final Fours, Texas is the equivalent of SMU. Or Virginia Commonwealth. Or George Mason.

When you do something about once every 70 years, you’re really not part of the discussion.

That is what brought Beard to Texas in 2021. A Coach who could lift Texas Tech to a national Championship game — overtime, no less — was surely the right man to bring the Longhorns the title they have long sought but never come close to attaining.

Instead, here is where we are, even with the team ranked sixth in the country. Beard is on suspension without pay, and his fiancee has released a statement saying, “Chris did not strangle me.”

She also said, “It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted.” In addition, she apologized.

Let me repeat.

She. Apologized.

So this is the place at which we have arrived, not just with the ‘Horns and their basketball hopes, but in America near the close of 2022. If you think “Me Too” has forever changed the landscape regarding domestic violence, you cannot possibly own a television, a newspaper or access to the Internet.

Beard’s fiancee, Randi Trew, is the alleged victim and, in similar cases, particularly those that might involve a lot of money belonging to the alleged perpetrator, recanting testimony is almost standard procedure. Fear of further violence also elicits those statements. According to an affidavit, on the night Trew called the police to their Austin house, she had bite marks, abrasions and was struggling to catch her breath after saying he had choked her for at least five seconds after throwing her off the bed.

Less than two weeks later, she’s apologizing and perhaps hoping this all goes away.

It shouldn’t. Oh, I don’t have any doubt that Beard will never be found guilty in a court of law. His high-powered attorneys aren’t about to let that happen, especially with her backing away from her original comments to the police. And for some of you that is enough. Innocent until proven guilty, right?

It’s one thing to argue that in a legal sense, but a head coach at a major university has to be able to represent more than just being not guilty on a technicality. If any Texas officials are angling to keep Beard, they must hope the “Chris did not strangle me” statement serves as some kind of public correction. Maybe Longhorn fans and students are expected to say, “Oh, didn’t you see the latest? The police report was wrong. Chris did not strangle her while he was cutting her and throwing her off the bed. And, by the way, she did break his reading glasses.”

Coaches need to be something more than winners. They’re supposed to be the ones who guide young men and women on the correct path into adulthood — do the best they can at it, at least — whether the Athletes stay on campus one year or five.

Beard is no longer a person who can do that. They showed their hand earlier this year in allowing freshman Arterio Morris to play. Kimball’s Morris faces his own misdemeanor family assault charges in Denton County in less than two weeks. Morris has scored 37 points in the team’s two most recent wins without Beard.

What a heartwarming story.

It will be a shame, and an unnecessary black eye, if the Longhorns restore Beard to his head coaching position and pretend this all never happened. It’s not about being canceled or his becoming a victim of the woke agenda — words of idiots who lack the vocabulary to suggest anything more clever while Wishing we could all close our eyes and go back to 1954.

However you want to define it, Beard’s response to his fiancee breaking his glasses was a physical one that brought the police to their house and looked more serious than she now wishes to acknowledge. Who needs to cheer for that? And I don’t even know how this year’s players — obviously a good Squad — will respond. But if another coaching search delays the Longhorns’ rise to basketball’s Promised land, well, what’s another season or two for a school that has managed so little on this front for 70 years?

