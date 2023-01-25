Why Is a Bogey Called a Bogey in Golf?

The terms we use to describe golf scores have become commonplace across the world. Par is the expected score on any given hole, birdie is used for a score of 1 under par, bogey is used for a score of 1 over par, and so on. Everyone who’s ever picked up a golf club knows this.

But for hundreds of years after the sport was invented in the 15th century, there were no terms used for specific scores. That finally changed in the 1890s when the term “bogey” was invented. So, why is a bogey called a bogey in golf, and where does the term come from?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button