Why I’m getting the Garmin Approach S62 golf watch, but waiting for Black Friday

The Garmin Approach S62, and golf watch models like it, are definitely worth investing in to improve your golf game, but waiting until the Black Friday deals to do so makes the most sense.

Whether you play golf regularly or are just getting into the game, a golf watch is the modern essential to get the most out of your time on the green stuff. I picked up a golf watch for two weeks, and it really improved my performance. But what I didn’t get to do, that I’d recommend, is wait until Black Friday.

Right now golf watches are available at a range of prices from the entry-level Garmin Approach S12 or S42 to the top-end Garmin Approach S62. Out of all the best golf watches (opens in new tab) entries it is the Garmins that stand out. While the basic models can help, it’s the S62 that offers the smartest features, but being the premium entry in Garmin’s range, you’ll be paying out a sizable chunk which might be unrealistic if you’re already investing in a lot of golf kits . Black Friday could make that purchase possible.

Garmin Approach

(Image credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons)

Black Friday Garmin Approach savings are huge

