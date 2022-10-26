Why I Regret Using A Combo Iron Set

Why I Regret Using A Combo Iron Set

Even as someone with access to the latest equipment, I often make mistakes with the clubs in my own bag. They’re admittedly easily rectified, but there’s a big one I’ve been persisting with that I believe is costing me shots. That’s having a combo set of irons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button